Volt Singapore Offers Payroll & IC Management Services to Help Businesses Reduce Co-Employment Risk

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Volt Singapore, a reputed global workforce expert, offers payroll & IC management services to help businesses reduce co-employment risk. Their customised payroll solutions help employers manage their payroll processes in a way that is efficient and compliant with the latest employment regulations. They provide comprehensive solutions for payroll management to help businesses save on operational costs and reduce the risks of non-compliance. With an agile, dynamic and flexible approach, they create and implement bespoke, comprehensive, and fully compliant solutions to support our clients in managing their payroll.



They work with clients to ensure they're getting the best out of their payroll and HR systems, providing support and advice on how they can optimise their processes and improve efficiencies. The company has a team of experienced consultants who offer IC management services for clients who need to identify and manage the risks of engaging contractors, consultants, and other third parties. Businesses looking to implement payroll and IC management solutions can check out Volt Singapore's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our payrolling services enable you to deploy the skilled specialists you want without the administrative burden associated with hiring in-house employees at an effective rate. Our comprehensive solution reduces operational overhead and mitigates co-employment risk by utilising Volt as the employer of record for your payrolled/referred workers. We manage all aspects of the Human Resources process seamlessly. When focusing on the oversight of Independent contracts, Volt's main objective is reducing risk exposure to you while still utilising this critical source of talent."



Volt Singapore is an NYSE-listed global human resources recruitment agency that specialises in leveraging several targeted job boards, major recruiting websites, social media platforms, active online communities, and many more to search for candidates and make their database for further use as referrals. In addition to payroll & IC management services, the company also offers other services, including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), services procurement (SOW), managed service program (MSP), and many others.



About Volt Singapore

Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum, an award-winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation. They provide companies with workforce management, talent acquisition solutions, and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt'sVolt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



