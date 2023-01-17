Volt Singapore Offers Recruitment Services for Businesses in the Information Technology Sector

6 Temasek Boulevard, #25-05, Suntec Tower 4 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Volt Singapore, a well-renowned global recruitment agency, offers recruitment services for businesses in the information technology sector. They manage the entire recruitment process, from job postings to interviewing and hiring, and are also experienced in negotiating salaries and benefits packages. They work with employers to develop job descriptions, source and screen applicants, conduct interviews and negotiate salaries and other terms of employment. Their services are useful for businesses that do not have an in-house HR department or need more time or resources to conduct a thorough recruitment process.



Their services include job postings, screening and interviewing potential candidates, and advising employers on best-evaluating applicants. They provide an efficient, cost-effective way for businesses to source and hire IT talent. They provide a wide range of solutions, from helping employers source resumes and narrow down their list of qualified candidates to helping employers through the entire recruitment process, including background checks and interviews. IT businesses looking to recruit top-quality candidates can check Volt Singapore's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our innovative approach guarantees our clients a unique bespoke solution to their needs, drawing on our flexible range of services, such as contract staffing, direct-hire placements and team-based outsourcing. We have specialist teams dedicated to technical skills and business-specific application areas, sourcing the best IT candidates at all levels for some of the most prestigious companies across the world. We have specialist teams that are dedicated to technical skills and business-specific applications, sourcing the best IT candidates."



Volt Singapore is one of the most sought-after recruitment agencies in Asia. Their services are designed to help employers find the most qualified and experienced professionals for their open positions. The company's recruiters leverage various recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals.



About Volt Singapore

Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum, an award-winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation. They provide companies with workforce management, talent acquisition solutions, and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success, and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices, and its approach to client and candidate management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com.sg



Contact Details



6 Temasek Boulevard, #25-05, Suntec Tower 4, Singapore 038986

E-mail: singapore@voltasia.com.sg

Phone: +65 6701 1500