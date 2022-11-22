Volt Singapore Offers Recruitment Services for Engineering and Manufacturing Sector

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Volt Singapore, a leading global recruitment company, offers recruitment services for the engineering and manufacturing sector. They have a wealth of recruitment experience in the engineering & manufacturing sector that helps businesses recruit candidates for all engineering disciplines. Their specialist recruitment consultants can help you find the best candidates for engineering and manufacturing roles, with a wide range of engineering, manufacturing, and technical jobs. Their team of experienced consultants works closely with both companies and candidates to find the best matches and ensure that both companies and candidates get the best possible results.



With access to a huge global candidate network combined with their industry expertise, they provide you with a full range of recruitment solutions for your business. Their in-depth understanding of the industry ensures that we can provide a personalised and targeted service aimed at finding the right person for the right job. They provide temporary, contract, and permanent workforce solutions for a variety of roles, including assembly operatives, machine operators, and quality inspection staff to engineers and managers. Businesses looking to recruit top engineering candidates can check out Volt Singapore's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our Engineering and Manufacturing team are experts in devising and tailoring strategic staffing solutions for clients across the globe. In the current challenging environment, with radical changes to global supply chains and increasing use of digital technology, finding the right talent is critical. Our highly experienced recruitment consultants are committed to locating the essential skills and cultural fit needed to deliver vital projects and achieve key business goals across the wide range of Engineering and Manufacturing industries."



Volt Singapore is one of the leading recruitment agencies in Asia and provides a variety of recruitment solutions. The company's recruiters leverage various recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, and online communities and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to recruitment services for the engineering and manufacturing sector, the company offers other services and solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), offshoring solutions, total talent management (TTM), direct sourcing, and many more.



Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum, an award-winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation. They provide companies with workforce management, talent acquisition solutions, and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success, and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices, and its approach to client and candidate management.



