Volt Singapore Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for Accountancy and Finance Sector

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2022 -- Volt Singapore, a popular recruitment agency in the UK, offers specialized recruitment services for the accountancy and finance sector. They provide a full-service solution, from advertising your vacancy to shortlisting and interviewing candidates, or we can provide you with a shortlist of suitable candidates. The services are designed to be flexible and tailored to your specific needs. They work with a range of businesses, from start-ups and SMEs to large international corporates, and their team of specialists can help with all your recruitment needs.



Working with all levels of finance, from bookkeepers to senior financial analysts, they work with clients to understand their requirements and identify the right individuals to fit the role. The company has a team of experienced and professional recruitment consultants with a wealth of experience in the recruitment industry and is committed to providing a high-quality service to our clients. For more information, financial and accountancy businesses looking to recruit top candidates can check out Volt Singapore's website.



Talking about their recruitment services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our Finance and Accountancy team are experts at devising and tailoring tactical and strategic staffing solutions for clients across Asia and beyond. In the current demanding environment with changes to legislation impacting on tax and revenues, having the right people in place is critical to ensure you make the best of every challenge. Our highly experienced recruitment team is committed to locating the essential skills and cultural fit needed to deliver vital projects."



Volt Singapore is one of Asia's most sought-after recruitment agencies and provides various recruitment solutions. The company's recruiters leverage various recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, and online communities and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to recruitment services for the accountancy and finance sector, the company also offers recruitment services for other sectors, including engineering & manufacturing, HR & business support, IT, life sciences, and many more.



About Volt Singapore

Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum, an award-winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE, and a Fortune 1000 organization. They provide companies with workforce management, talent acquisition solutions, and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt'sVolt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success, and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behavior of the company's staff, its business practices, and its approach to client and candidate management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com.sg



Contact Details



6 Temasek Boulevard, #25-05, Suntec Tower 4, Singapore 038986

E-mail: singapore@voltasia.com.sg

Phone: +65 6701 1500