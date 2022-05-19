Volt Singapore Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for the Information Technology Industry

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2022 -- Volt Singapore, a well-known global recruitment provider, offers specialised recruitment services for the information technology sector. Their technology recruitment team can quickly find businesses with highly skilled IT professionals who are the best fit for your project or permanent hiring needs. Using skills testing combined with industry knowledge, they can match the right technology professionals with the right roles. Through an unrivalled ecosystem and home-grown talent community, their experts can get you the talent you need, when and where you need them.



They guarantee clients a unique bespoke solution to their needs, drawing on their flexible range of services, such as contract staffing, direct-hire placements and team-based outsourcing. Their customer orientated approach has enabled them to build long term relationships to fulfil job roles in various IT sectors including machine learning, data protection, DevOps engineering, service delivery, cloud architecture, application support, business analysis, and many more. Businesses looking to recruit great IT personnel can go to Volt Singapore's website for more information.



Talking about their IT recruitment services, a representative for the company stated, "We have specialist teams dedicated to technical skills and business-specific applications areas, sourcing the best IT candidates at all levels for some of the most prestigious companies across the world. Our innovative approach guarantees our clients a unique bespoke solution to their needs, drawing on our flexible range of services, such as contract staffing, direct-hire placements and team-based outsourcing."



Volt Singapore is one of the leading recruitment agencies in Asia. The company's recruiters leverage various recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, and online communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to the recruitment services for the IT sector, the company also offers other services and solutions including services procurement (SOW), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), total talent management (TTM), direct sourcing, and many more.



About Volt Singapore

An award winning, global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. They provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com.sg



Contact Details



6 Temasek Boulevard, #25-05, Suntec Tower 4, Singapore 038986

E-mail: singapore@voltasia.com.sg

Phone: +65 6701 1500