Volt Singapore Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for the Sales and Marketing Sector

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2022 -- Volt Singapore, a leading recruitment company in Asia, offers specialised recruitment services for the sales and marketing sector. With a huge network of pre-registered candidates, they have the ability to react fast and fulfil their clients' recruitment needs. Their approach is focused on fully understanding their client's needs before they carefully select and review suitable candidates so you can be assured that the candidates, they put forward can deliver successful projects. Their knowledge and experience ensure the company fulfils contingency recruitment or permanent staffing requirements.



Whether businesses want niche skills or high volume recruitment, they supply the skills required when they're needed most. From marketing executives to marketing managers, product marketers to marketing directors, they cover the full range of core marketing jobs and support candidates at every step of their career in marketing. Understanding the importance of effective sales and marketing, they identify and source sales professionals at all career levels, and pre-qualify them to ensure that clients are able to meet the challenges and demands of the specific technical sales role that we are recruiting for. Businesses looking to recruit sales and marketing candidates can go to Volt Singapore's website for more information.



Talking about their recruitment services, a representative for the company stated, "Volt's Sales & Marketing practice has a solid record of accomplishment recruiting permanent & contract professionals across the commerce and industry vertical with well-established & award winning large to medium global MNCs, start-ups and local organisations. We recognise that the commercial team is a crucial part of your business and it is important to hire right in an ever-changing market landscape."



Volt Singapore is a highly reputed recruitment agencies in Asia. The company has built key relationships with a large number of businesses and as a result, have become the go to place for clients to recruit highly skilled & experienced candidates. The organisation has led the way in providing specialist recruitment solutions with a senior management team that boasts many years of experience in the human capital and engineering sectors to name but a few.



About Volt Singapore

An award winning, global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. They provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com.sg



6 Temasek Boulevard, #25-05, Suntec Tower 4, Singapore 038986

E-mail: singapore@voltasia.com.sg

Phone: +65 6701 1500