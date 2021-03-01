Volt Singapore Offers the Highest Quality Volt Workforce Solutions (VWS) to Businesses of All Sizes

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- A leading global recruitment company, Volt Singapore offers Volt Workforce Solutions (VWS) for businesses of all sizes. Providing flexible and scalable solutions, the company provides businesses with experienced candidates; whether you need to source a small team of specialists or thousands of contingent workers. With a vast range of experience in the field, they have an innate ability to identify and deliver quality talent to their clients. Their recruiters focus on specific skills and industries, allowing them to fully understand the skills required to excel at each position and provide the best fitting candidates.



The firm can provide their clients with candidates for any length of position, be it at short notice for temporary support, or long-term strategic value. Volt Singapore have built a unique pool of high quality candidates, allowing them to provide their clients' with the right person for each role. They use the data, experience and focus gained over the years to help keep businesses ahead of the curve in the talent landscape. Individuals looking to outsource their requirements offshore can check out Volt Singapore's website.



Volt Singapore is one of the leading recruitment agencies in Asia. The company's recruiters leverage various recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to offshoring solutions, the company also offers other services and solutions including services procurement (SOW), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), total talent management (TTM), direct sourcing, and many more.



Talking further about their Volt Workforce Solutions (VWS), a representative from the company stated, "We provide flexible and scalable solutions to companies of every size, from small firms needing a few specialists, to enterprise accounts that require hundreds or even thousands of contingent workers across numerous skill sets with coordinated account management at multiple locations. At VWS, our success is built on our ability to identify and deliver quality talent."



About Volt Singapore

An award winning global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. The company provides workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com.sg



Contact Details



6 Temasek Boulevard, #25-05, Suntec Tower 4, Singapore 038986

E-mail: singapore@voltasia.com.sg

Phone: +65 6701 1500