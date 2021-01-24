Volt Singapore Offers Total Talent Management (TTM) Solutions Helping Businesses Build Effective Talent Programs

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2021 -- A leading recruitment company, Volt Singapore offers total talent management (TTM) solutions to help companies build unique talent programs based on their requirements. Integrating RPO and MSP solutions, they create an all-encompassing, holistic approach to secure talent management for clients. Their talent management solution can prove to be the resource that clients need to cure their workforce management issues and improve their ability to respond to wider business strategies.



Hiring Volt Singapore's total talent management services can offer a plethora of benefits comprising of access to a comprehensive portfolio of talent, vacancy advertisement job portals, reporting on KPIs, dedicated key account managers, access to top candidates from their talent bank, regular updates on the status of the talent bank, and much more. Volt's total talent management solution can be perfect for enhancing talent quality, controlling recruiting costs, and reducing risk. They have a team of skilled talent management consultants who are better trained to make strategic decisions about acquiring talent from a variety of sources.



When asked about their total talent management (TTM) solutions, a representative from the company stated, "Total talent is a strategic objective that many organizations are working to bring to fruition. Volt Consulting Group has the knowledge and expertise to create an effective approach to building your total talent program based on unique business requirements and goals. With all the changes in the world today, Volt strives to bring talent from all avenues through market intelligence, data analysis and leading technologies."



Volt Singapore is one of the most highly reputed recruitment agencies in Asia. The firm's recruiters leverage a variety of recruiting sites, social media, online communities, targeted job boards, and take part in industry forums to find talented candidates and earn crucial referrals. Other than total talent management solutions, the company also offers other services and solutions comprising services procurement (SOW), direct sourcing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed service program (MSP), and many more. Their services are backed by a team of dedicated professionals, who have immense experience working in the recruitment industry.



About Volt Singapore

An award winning, global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. The company provides workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com.sg



Contact Details



6 Temasek Boulevard, #25-05, Suntec Tower 4, Singapore 038986

E-mail: singapore@voltasia.com.sg

Phone: +65 6701 1500