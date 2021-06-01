Volt Singapore Offers Workforce Consulting Services to Help Businesses Meet Their Requirements

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- A leading global recruitment company, Volt Singapore offers workforce consulting services for businesses of all types. The company provides businesses with qualified individuals, be it the need to source a small team of experts or contingent workers. From using their consultants to conduct a workforce audit to map clients' workforce, all the way through to executing clients' in-house contingent workforce program, their experts are here to help. Their workforce consulting services include design and deliver a workforce optimisation project for clients' organisation that will help enhance agent productivity, recognise performance gaps and deliver targeted coaching, effectively forecast workloads and schedule and engage staff.



Their team makes use of real-time speech and text analytics to guide interactions, enhance first call resolution rates and provide the best experience for every customer. Also, they help embrace workforce engagement management and retain great candidates by using cutting-edge technology to implement flexible working. Volt Singapore has a unique pool of talented individuals, enabling them to provide their customers with the right candidate for every role. They make use of data, experience, and focus earned over the years to help keep businesses ahead of the curve in the talent landscape.



Talking about their workforce consulting services, a representative from the company stated, "Our experience and expertise from managing workforces globally for over 20 years affords us the knowledge to consult with you on decisions across all of your total talent needs. Whether you are looking at complete MSP selection or advice on rate cards or technology decisions, Volt has a team of expert consultants in place to advise on the solution that is right for your environment."



Volt Singapore is one of the most sought-after recruitment agencies in Asia. The company's recruiters leverage several targeted job boards, online communities, recruiting sites, social media, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to workforce consulting services, the company also offers numerous other services including global outsourcing solutions, managed service programs (MSP), total talent management (TTM), services procurement (SOW), offshoring services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and many more.



About Volt Singapore

An award winning global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. The company provides workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



