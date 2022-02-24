Volt Singapore Provides Payroll and Independent Contract Management Services to Assist Businesses in Lowering Operational Costs

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- Volt Singapore offers payroll and independent contracts management solutions to help businesses reduce their operational overhead. The company has the infrastructure, technology, experience and expertise to take the hassle of administration, and contracts away from the HR teams of businesses. Their solution combines a contractor-centric approach to on boarding and contractor care with a robust compliance and payment framework. Their solution enables organisations to quickly and safely engage any contingent worker, regardless of source or classification.



Their dedicated on-boarding and support staff offer contractors a simple and responsive service, while streamlined payroll and payment processing ensure accurate and timely payments. Their solution can help you get ahead of any business demands as the need for workforce flexibility and agility grows. Businesses looking to implement their payroll and independent contracts management solution can check out Volt Singapore's website for more information.



Talking about their payroll and independent contracts management solutions, a representative from the company stated, "Our payrolling services enable you to deploy the skilled specialists you want without the administrative burden associated with hiring in-house employees at a compelling rate. We manage all aspects of the Human Resources process seamlessly. Our comprehensive solution reduces operational overhead and mitigates co-employment risk by utilising Volt as the employer of record for your payrolled/referred workers."



Volt Singapore is one of the most leading recruitment agencies in Asia providing high-quality recruitment solutions. The company's recruiters leverage various recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to the managed service program, the company also offers other services and solutions including services procurement (SOW), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), total talent management (TTM), direct sourcing, and more.



About Volt Singapore

An award winning, global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. They provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



