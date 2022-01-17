Volt Singapore Provides Workforce Consulting Services to Assist Businesses in Meeting Their Talent Requirements

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2022 -- A leading global recruitment company, Volt Singapore offers workforce consulting services to help businesses meet their talent needs. Their consultancy professionals can help businesses to harness their contingent workforce agenda, helping businesses to remain agile and implement change. The company helps businesses attract and retain the right people that bring the capability they need to give them a competitive advantage whilst maintaining compliance, control of costs and enhancing performance. The company delivers meaningful solutions that can be customized and tailored, that specifically address clients' concerns.



By sharing their expertise with clients' teams, they help drive businesses into a better position than ever to drive maximum efficiency and value from your contingent workforce. Their consulting approach enables them to put expertise into action for business transformation. Taking responsibility, their team is constantly implementing innovative ideas to provide the best service possible. Businesses looking for workforce consulting services can check out Volt Singapore's website for more information.



Talking about their workforce consulting services, a representative from the company stated, "Our experience and expertise from managing workforces globally for over 20 years affords us the knowledge to consult with you on decisions across all of your total talent needs. Whether you are looking at complete MSP selection or advice on rate cards or technology decisions, Volt has a team of expert consultants in place to advise on the solution that is right for your environment."



Volt Singapore is one of the leading recruitment agencies in Asia and provides a variety of recruitment solutions. The company's recruiters leverage various recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to offshoring solutions, the company also offers other services and solutions including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), total talent management (TTM), direct sourcing, and many more.



About Volt Singapore

An award winning, global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. They provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



