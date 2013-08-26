Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:VLTR) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:VLTR) was announced concerning whether the offer by Maxim Integrated Products to acquire Volterra Semiconductor Corporation for $23.00 per NASDAQ:VLTR share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Volterra Semiconductor shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:VLTR) prior to August 15, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:VLTR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:VLTR investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On August 15, 2013, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Volterra Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:VLTR) for $23 per share. The transaction value is approximately $605 million equity value or $450 million net of Volterra's cash position of approximately $155 million.



However, given that NASDAQ:VLTR shares traded as high as $34.415 per share in 2012, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:VLTR stockholders. In addition, the investigation focuses on whether the Volterra Semiconductor Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Volterra Semiconductor Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $155.99 million in 2011 to $168.04 million in 2012 and that its Net Income increased from $20.64 million in 2011 to $22.85 million in 2012.



Shares of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:VLTR) closed on August 23, 2013, at $22.85 per share.



Those who are current investors in Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:VLTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com