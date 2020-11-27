Volt's Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program Helps Enhance Talent Quality and Reduce Risk for Organisations

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- Volt Consulting Group, one of the most reputed recruitment services providers, offers managed service provider programs, delivering the necessary expertise to organisations to help enrol, find, and manage skilled candidates. The company hires experts, curates, and deals with a team of qualified professionals to meet customers' operational requirements. Volt's MSP not only focuses on managing staffing suppliers but also focuses on vital aspects like targets, work quality, milestones, budget compliance, the scope of delivery, and most importantly, stakeholder satisfaction. Their MSP model is available in two forms; the vendor-neutral MSP program and the hybrid sourcing model.



The vendor-neutral MSP program has been specifically designed as per clients' business. The hybrid sourcing model leverages upon the company's years of experience in the respective field. When compared to the vendor-neutral MSP program, the agency acts as a single point of contact for internal teams whereas the hybrid sourcing model addresses business needs comprising preferred supplier model, master vendor, etc. It also comes with certain benefits like low cost, focusing on core objectives, scalability, minimized downtime, a preventive approach, data compliance, 24/7 customer support, and a reliable point of contact for the team.



Talking about their managed service provider programs, one of the representatives from Volt Consulting Group stated, "Freelance and independent contractors represent roughly one-third of the available contingent workforce globally, and they present companies with unique sourcing challenges. Volt applies our extensive talent network and supplier partnerships to identify, curate, and manage a pool of qualified independent workers tailored to your operational requirements."



Volt Consulting Group is one of the leading recruitment process outsourcing companies across the world. From small & medium-sized businesses to big multinational corporations, their recruitment advisors have had the privilege to cater to various organisations and businesses with their professional skills. Other than managed services provider programs, the company also offers solutions like total talent management programs and recruitment process outsourcing.



Volt has a proven 20-year record of helping organizations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, give clients' greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



