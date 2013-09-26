Volume Actives: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), CME Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).



Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), decreased -0.47% and closed at $312.65 on a traded volume of 2.01 million shares, in comparison to 2.09 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over 25%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $142.84million and its total outstanding shares are 456.88 million.



Will AMZN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North America and International. It operates retail Websites, such as amazon.com and amazon.ca, which include merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), soared0.03% and closed at $37.37 on a traded volume of 1.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.29 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up14.6%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $37.00 and $37.64.



Will ALTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD), HardCopy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices, pre-defined design building blocks, and proprietary development software.



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), dropped down -0.21% and closed at $58.33. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.69 and $59.35 and during the previous trading session it marked$58.90 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $58.69 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.98 million shares.



Has WFM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Whole Foods Market, Inc. owns and operates a chain of natural and organic foods supermarkets. The company offers produce, grocery, meat and poultry, seafood, bakery, prepared foods and catering, coffee and tea, nutritional supplements, and vitamins.



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), after opening its shares at the price of $73.92, jumped up2.10% to close the day at $74.56. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.95 million shares, in comparison to 1.88 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $49.79 and $79.45 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $74.85. It started the day at $73.92.



Why Should Investors Buy CME After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



CME Group Inc. operates the CME, CBOT, NYMEX COMEX, and KCBT futures exchanges worldwide.



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