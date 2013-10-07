Volume Actives: ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), increased0.93% and closed at $14.18 on a traded volume of 3.14 million shares, in comparison to 4.46 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -18.83%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and its total outstanding shares are1.65Billion.



Will MT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and mining company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe; Long Carbon Americas and Europe; Asia, Africa, and CIS; Distribution Solutions; and Mining. It produces a range of finished and semi-finished steel products.



Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), soared0.93% and closed at $17.37 on a traded volume of 3.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.55 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up18.57%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.17 and $17.46.



Will BTU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Peabody Energy Corporation engages in the mining of coal. The company operates through Western U.S. Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Australian Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other segments.



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), jumped up1.05 % and closed at $6.47. So far in three months, the stock is down-17.3%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.97 and $9.08 and during the previous trading session it marked$6.84 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.69 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.94 million shares.



Will XCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S. oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM), after opening its shares at the price of $19.71, dropped -0.56% to close the day at $19.58. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.90 million shares, in comparison to 3.48 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.11 and $19.78 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $19.78. It started the day at $19.71.



Will KIM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.



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