Volume Actives: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), Career Education Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), increased6.27% and closed at $3.56 on a traded volume of 15.98 million shares, in comparison to 15.33 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -81.44%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $658.98million and its total outstanding shares are 185.11 million.



Will ARIA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients.



Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), soared1.61% and closed at $9.80 on a traded volume of 15.76 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 22.51 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.49%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $9.77 and $10.13.



Will GRPN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), jumped up35.71 % and closed at $3.04. So far in three months, the stock is up 91.19%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.11 and $3.45 and during the previous trading session it marked$3.45 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.35 and the overall traded volume that day was 15.20 million shares.



Will ZGNX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain.



Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO), after opening its shares at the price of $6.06, jumped up57.35% to close the day at $5.98. The stock ended on a traded volume of 14.67 million shares, in comparison to 1.17 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.03 and $6.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.50. It started the day at $6.06.



Why Should Investors Buy CECO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Career Education Corporation operates colleges, schools, and universities that provide educational services in career-oriented disciplines worldwide.



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