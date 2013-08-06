Volume Actives: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA), Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO), Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBVA), Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO), Telefonica S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:TEF), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO)



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBVA) traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1,982,400 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.98 million shares. During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $9.50 while it touched its highest price for the day at $9.56. In most recent session, the stock tumbled -0.83% and closed the trading activity at $9.55. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.88 points. The stock was a bear in its 3 months performances of -0.31%and the 6 months performance of the stock remained +4.83%.



Should BBVA a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. engages in the retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking businesses primarily in Spain, Eurasia, Mexico, South America, and the United States.



Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) its number of shares traded in the last trading day were 1,002,000, on the other hand, its average trading volume was 858,050 shares. In prior session, the stock advanced +1.96% and closed the trading activity at $11.98.



Watching the stock’s previous 5 day trend, the stock showed a bullish move of +1.10%. Yesterday, the market capitalization of the stock remained 2.51 billion.



Can ARCO Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is an Argentina-based company engaged in the operation of McDonald’s franchisees.



Telefonica S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:TEF) opened the most recent session at the price of $14.34, whereas its previous closing price was recorded at $14.41. TEF dropped -0.14% and traded within the range of $14.30 - $14.42 in prior trading activity. The 52 week range of the stock remained in between $11.10 - $15.44. Total volume of the stock was 1,048,700 shares during last trade, while its average volume remained 1.46 million shares. The stock was a big bull in its 1 month and 6 months’ performances and boosted up +13.20% and +7.14% respectively.



Where TEF is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



Telefónica, S.A. provides fixed and mobile communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services, as well as mobile payment solutions.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO) started its trading session with the price of $2.24, and closed at $3.00 by scoring +44.23%. The 52 week range of the stock was $0.44-$3.00. INO traded with total volume of 22,507,100 shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.24 million shares. The beta of the stock stands at 3.37.



Is INO Buy After The Recent Price Movement? Find Out Here



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic vaccines and immune therapies focusing on cancers and infectious diseases.



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