Volume Actives: Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR)(NYSE:BSBR ), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG), ReneSola Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR)(NYSE: BSBR), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL).



Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR)(NYSE:BSBR), increased2.35% and closed at $6.54 on a traded volume of 3.33 million shares, in comparison to 3.95 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -10.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and its total outstanding shares are 3.80million.



Will BSBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. operates as a full-service bank in Brazil and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance.



Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), plunged -7.12% and closed at $7.57 on a traded volume of 3.28 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 402,309 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up39.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.20 and $7.74.



Has SB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Safe Bulkers, Inc., a marine drybulk transportation services company, engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels worldwide.



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG), jumped up0.86 % and closed at $8.21. So far in three months, the stock is up down -6.28%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.81 and $11.73 and during the previous trading session it marked$8.25 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $8.12 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.20 million shares.



Will CIG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transformation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy primarily in Minas Gerais, Brazil.



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), after opening its shares at the price of $4.73, jumped up4.43% to close the day at $4.95. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.16 million shares, in comparison to 5.03 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.08 and $6.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.97. It started the day at $4.73.



Why Should Investors Buy SOL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



ReneSola Ltd operates as a brand and technology provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) products.



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