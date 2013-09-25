Volume Actives: Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), GenVec Inc , Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. , Extreme Networks, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), GenVec Inc (NASDAQ:GNVC), Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Extreme Networks, Inc(NASDAQ:EXTR).



Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), decreased -0.30% and closed at $8.18 on a traded volume of4.70million shares, in comparison to 7.32 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 53.47%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.66million and its total outstanding shares are 447.34million.



Will BRCD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of silver producing properties and assets. It produces and sells silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc.



GenVec Inc (NASDAQ:GNVC), soared35.14% and closed at $1.50 on a traded volume of 4.33 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 671,812 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up328.45%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.13 and $1.69.



Will GNVC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GenVec, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that uses differentiated and proprietary technologies to create therapeutics and vaccines.



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), jumped up7.32 % and closed at $3.08. So far in three months, the stock is up 246.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.37 and $3.24 and during the previous trading session it marked$3.24 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.96 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.28 million shares.



Will CPRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. operates as development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel prescription drugs targeting rare (orphan) neuromuscular and neurological diseases and disorders.



Extreme Networks, Inc(NASDAQ:EXTR), after opening its shares at the price of $5.11, dropped -1.00% to close the day at $5.04. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.18 million shares, in comparison to 1.47 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.99 and $5.23 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.23. It started the day at $5.11.



Will EXTR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Extreme Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure equipment and services for enterprises, data centers, and service providers.



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