Volume Actives: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD).



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), increased0.42% and closed at $22.55 on a traded volume of 224.07 million shares, in comparison to 39.27 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 14.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1221.42 million and its total outstanding shares are5.38 million.



Will CSCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide.



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), soared0.31% and closed at $32.35 on a traded volume of 18.33 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 23.55 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up15.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.70 and $32.70.



Will YHOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide.



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), jumped up0.74 % and closed at $529.88. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $385.10 and $614.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$531.00 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $529.04 and the overall traded volume that day was 19.66 million shares.



Will AAPL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Apple Inc., together with subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computing products, and portable digital music players worldwide.



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), after opening its shares at the price of $36.43, dropped -0.31% to close the day at $36.47. The stock ended on a traded volume of 12.57 million shares, in comparison to 12.49 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.42 and $37.22 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $36.52. It started the day at $36.43.



Will VOD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide. It offers mobile voice, messaging, data, and fixed line services; back-up services; machine-to-machine connections; and financial services, such as money transfer, airtime top-up, and bill payment, as well as sells smartphones and tablets.



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