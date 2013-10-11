Volume Actives: Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), increased2.80% and closed at $51.39 on a traded volume of 2.66 million shares, in comparison to 3.23 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -16.36%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and its total outstanding shares are 135.99 million.



Will EXPE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally.



Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), soared1.63% and closed at $40.61 on a traded volume of 2.64 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.91 million shares. The Intra-day range for the stock is $40.09 and $40.76.



Will ADSK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. Its Platform Solutions and Emerging Business segment offers AutoCAD software, a computer-aided design (CAD) application for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization in construction, manufacturing, civil engineering, and process plant design fields; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), jumped up1.13 % and closed at $29.55. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.13 and $33.67and during the previous trading session it marked$29.76 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $29.76 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.62 million shares.



Will MXIM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, commonly referred to as analog circuits, for a number of customers in diverse geographical locations.



Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP), after opening its shares at the price of $24.29, jumped up0.83% to close the day at $24.27. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.56 million shares, in comparison to 1.45 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.78 and $34.34 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $24.71. It started the day at $24.29.



Why Should Investors Buy BPOP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Popular, Inc. (Popular) is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The Company operates in two markets: Puerto Rico and Mainland United States.



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