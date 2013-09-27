Volume Actives: General Growth Properties Inc ,VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN , Host Hotels and Resorts Inc, Newcastle Investment Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc(NYSE:HST), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT).



General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), increased0.46% and closed at $19.46 on a traded volume of 3.15 million shares, in comparison to 3.73 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.96%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and its total outstanding shares are 966.95 million.



Will GGP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



General Growth Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns or with joint venture partners 144 regional malls (126 domestic and 18 in Brazil) consists of approximately 135 million square feet.



VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX), plunged -3.48% and closed at $13.32 on a volume of 553,034 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -61.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.31 and $13.76.



Has TVIX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Host Hotels and Resorts Inc(NYSE:HST), jumped up0.62% and closed at $17.99. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.51%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.58 and $19.03 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.99 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.95 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.05 million shares.



Will HST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), after opening its shares at the price of $5.61, jumped up0.54% to close the day at $5.61 The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.02 million shares, in comparison to 4.30 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.70 and $12.49 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.71. It started the day at $5.61.



Why Should Investors Buy NCT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Newcastle Investment Corp. (Newcastle) is a real estate investment and finance company. Newcastle invests in, and actively manages, a portfolio of, real estate securities, loans, excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and other real estate related asset.



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