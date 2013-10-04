Volume Actives: Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).



Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), decreased -2.21% and closed at $7.51 on a traded volume of 7.15million shares, in comparison to 7.44 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -16.46%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.70million.



Will GGB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gerdau SA (formerly Companhia Siderurgica da Guanabara - Cosigua) is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products.



Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), plunged -2.30% and closed at $3.83 on a traded volume of 7.10 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.40 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up28.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.77 and $3.4.09.



Has RENN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Renren Inc. operates real name social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform enables its users to connect and communicate with each other, share information and user-generated content, play online games, listen to music, shop for deals and a range of other features and services.



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), jumped up0.20 % and closed at $4.92. So far in three months, the stock is up 26.8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.32 and $5.08 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.93 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.90 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.38 million shares.



Will LYG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lloyds Banking Group plc is a holding company. The Company is a financial services group providing a range of banking and financial services, primarily in the United Kingdom, to personal and corporate customers.



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), after opening its shares at the price of $17.07, dropped -2.42% to close the day at $16.50. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.99 million shares, in comparison to 9.53 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.23 and $24.47 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.09. It started the day at $17.07.



Will PHM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PulteGroup, Inc. (PulteGroup) is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries engage primarily in the homebuilding business.



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