Volume Actives: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN , NQ Mobile Inc, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA).



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), decreased -0.54% and closed at $12.83 on a traded 4.73 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-59.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.21million.



Will VXX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), soared25.11% and closed at $11.01 on a traded volume of 28.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.09 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -27.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.42 and $12.19.



Will NQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NQ Mobile Inc. provides mobile Internet services in the areas of mobile security, privacy, productivity, personalized cloud, and family protection. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Enterprise.



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), dropped down -3.54% and closed at $11.71. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.63 and $16.20 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.86 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $26.19 and the overall traded volume that day was 13.90 million shares.



Has NLY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments in United States.



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), after opening its shares at the price of $9.57, dropped -0.21% to close the day at $9.54. The stock ended on a traded volume of 24.04 million shares, in comparison to 30.60 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.63 and $9.64 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.63. It started the day at $9.57.



Will AA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alcoa Inc. engages in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina. The company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions.



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