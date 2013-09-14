Volume Actives: iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Potash Corp./Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT), General Electric Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Potash Corp./Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).



iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM), increased0.48% and closed at $104.77 on a traded volume of 8.51 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 24.26%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $25.51million and its total outstanding shares are 243.45 million.



Will IWM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares Russell 2000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index).



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), soared0.71% and closed at $28.51 on a traded volume of 21.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 23.31 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $28.32 and $28.65.



Will PFE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. The Company manages its operations through five segments: Primary Care; Specialty Care and Oncology; Established Products and Emerging Markets; Animal Health and Consumer Healthcare, and Nutrition.



Potash Corp./Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), jumped up2.23 % and closed at $23.49. So far in three months, the stock is down-20.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.55 and $44.56 and during the previous trading session it marked$33.30 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $31.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 21.19 million shares.



Will POT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (PCS) is an integrated fertilizer and related industrial and feed products company. The Company operates in three segments: potash, phosphate and nitrogen.



General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), after opening its shares at the price of $23.77, dropped -0.29% to close the day at $23.78. The stock ended on a traded volume of 19.07 million shares, in comparison to 31.02 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.87 and $24.95 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $23.90. It started the day at $23.77.



Will GE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified technology and financial services company. The products and services of the Company range from aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing and industrial products.



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