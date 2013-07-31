Volume Actives - Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY), Dephasium Corp (OTCMKTS:DPHS), DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS:DNPLY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY), Dephasium Corp (OTCMKTS:DPHS), DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS:DNPLY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF)



Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) declined 1.09% recently, while trading on 78,151.00 shares at the price of $73.55. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $45.94 on Aug 2, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $88.38 on May 22, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $73.55 to $74.68, bringing its market capitalization at about $18.47B. KUBOTA CORPORATION is a manufacturer of farm equipment, engines and construction machinery. The Company is also a producer of various pipe-related products, principally ductile iron pipes and environment-related products, such as environmental plants.



Has KUBTY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Dephasium Corp (OTCMKTS:DPHS) added 8.33% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0520 with a total volume of 850,600.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 607,650.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.04 and above $0.61. It floated in a range of $0.05 to $0.05 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of -10.62. Its market capitalization now moved to about $4.94M. Dephasium Corp., formerly Pay Mobile, Inc. is a development-stage company. As of December 31, 2012, the Company was seeking new business opportunities. On June 3, 2013, Dephasium Corp announced that it has completed the acquisition of the ANCILIA from Dephasium Ltd.



For How Long DPHS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) recently recorded a gain of 2.76% and was moving within a range of $8.91 -$8.99. Its current trading price is $8.94. The share price hit its 52-week low of $6.37 on Oct 10, 2012 and $10.19 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 41,709.00 shares, versus an average volume of 27,463.00 shares. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in printing and beverage activities in Japan. The company is involved in the planning, production, film making, printing, and bookbinding; credit card security and security systems construction.



Will DNPLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF) loss of -1.96% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $298.59M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 244,569.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 516,983.00 shares. The share price after opening at $0.51, made a high of $0.51 and hovered above $0.48, while its recent trading price was $0.500. Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



Will RTRAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/