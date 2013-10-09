Volume Actives: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), Two Harbors Investment Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), decreased -0.80% and closed at $7.46 on a traded volume of 3.71 million shares, in comparison to 2.96 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-8.01%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.70Billion and its total outstanding shares are 362.56 million.



Will MFA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MFA Financial, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), plunged -1.33% and closed at $18.48 on a traded volume of 3.64 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.27 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up28.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.38 and $18.89.



Has PBI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Pitney Bowes Inc. provides software, hardware, and services to enable physical and digital communications in the United States and internationally. It also offers a suite of equipment, supplies, software, services, and solutions for managing and integrating physical and digital communication channels.



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), dropped down -0.12% and closed at $17.08. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.65%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.48 and $24.29 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.32 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.22 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.62 million shares.



Has ECA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration for, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States.



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), after opening its shares at the price of $9.58, dropped -1.46% to close the day at $9.47. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.54 million shares, in comparison to 4.96 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.95 and $9.62 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.62. It started the day at $9.58.



Will TWO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, and other financial assets.



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