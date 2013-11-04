Volume Actives: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500, Southwest Airlines Co

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SPXU), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), increased1.49% and closed at $17.74 on a traded volume of 5.99 million shares, in comparison to 4.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 22.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and its total outstanding shares are 300.82 million.



Will NBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nabors Industries Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a land drilling contractor in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), plunged -1.76% and closed at $5.01 on a traded volume of 5.97 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.16%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.90 and $5.04.



Has IAG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



IAMGOLD Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties. Its products include gold, silver, niobium, and copper deposits.



ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SPXU), dropped down -0.89% and closed at $17.82. So far in three months, the stock is down -11.69%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.70 and $46.26 and during the previous trading session it marked$18.11 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.87 and the overall traded volume that day was 732,829 million shares.



Has SPXU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), after opening its shares at the price of $17.26, jumped up1.45% to close the day at $17.47. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.80 million shares, in comparison to 6.37 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.70 and $17.49 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.49. It started the day at $17.26.



Why Should Investors Buy LUV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States.



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