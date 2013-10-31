Volume Actives: NPS Pharmaceuticals, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), decreased -7.43% and closed at $27.30 on a traded volume of 2.70 million shares, in comparison to 2.22 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 200%.The company has a total market capitalization of $2.77Billion and its total outstanding shares are 101.43 million.



Will NPSP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutic products in the United States. Its lead product is Gattex for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support.



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), plunged -3.52% and closed at $70.67 on a traded volume of 2.70 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.34 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up1.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $70.31 and $73.40.



Has LULU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates in three segments: Corporate-Owned Stores, Direct To Consumer, and Other.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), dropped down -5.70% and closed at $71.75. So far in three months, the stock is up down -10.09%. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.44 and $89.96 and during the previous trading session it marked$75.37 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $74.97 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.69 million shares.



Has VRTX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases.



Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP), after opening its shares at the price of $40.40, dropped -0.86% to close the day at $39.95. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.71 million shares, in comparison to 1.55 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.92 and $41.78 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $40.60. It started the day at $40.40.



Will MCHP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in developing, manufacturing, and selling semiconductor products for embedded control applications.



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