Volume Actives: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), increased1.26% and closed at $28.88on a traded volume of 28.21million shares, in comparison to 24.92 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 15.15%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $191.19 million and its total outstanding shares are 6.62 million.



Will PFE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. The Company manages its operations through five segments: Primary Care; Specialty Care and Oncology; Established Products and Emerging Markets; Animal Health and Consumer Healthcare, and Nutrition.



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), soared3.19% and closed at $22.32 on a traded volume of 25.86 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -.10%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $21.38 and $22.50.



Will HTZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (Hertz Holdings) is a holding company. The Hertz Corporation (Hertz) is its operating company and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Hertz Investors, Inc., which is wholly owned by Hertz Holdings.



General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), dropped down -0.82% and closed at $24.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.71%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.87 and $24.95 and during the previous trading session it marked$24.10 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $24.10 and the overall traded volume that day was 25.75 million shares.



Has GE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified technology and financial services company. The products and services of the Company range from aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing and industrial products.



Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), after opening its shares at the price of $25.46, jumped up0.24% to close the day at $25.17. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.33 million shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.21 and $54.64 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $25.67. It started the day at $25.46.



Why Should Investors Buy GDX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (the Trust) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDM). GDM is a market capitalization-weighted index, and provides exposure to publicly traded companies worldwide involved primarily in gold mining, representing a diversified blend of small-, mid- and large capitalization stocks.



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