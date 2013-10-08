Volume Actives: PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Tesla Motors Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), decreased -0.83% and closed at $78.74 on a traded volume of 20.23 million shares, in comparison to 26.37 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over20.9%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $38.37 million and its total outstanding shares are 487.35 million.



Will QQQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock. The Trust holds all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index (the Index).



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), plunged -2.15% and closed at $34.14 on a traded volume of 15.45 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 17.72 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up32.94%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $34.08 and $34.69.



Has YHOO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide.



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), dropped down -1.22% and closed at $67.19. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $57.29 and $70.37 and during the previous trading session it marked$67.65 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $66.39 and the overall traded volume that day was 12.19 million shares.



Has QCOM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It operates in four segments: QCT, QTL, QWI, and QSI.



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), after opening its shares at the price of $182.46, jumped up1.15% to close the day at $183.07. The stock ended on a traded volume of 11.49 million shares, in comparison to 10.93 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.86 and $194.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $186.73. It started the day at $182.46.



Why Should Investors Buy TSLA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components.



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