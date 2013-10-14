Volume Actives: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Genworth Financial Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), decreased -0.20% and closed at $4.99 on a traded volume of 23.05million shares, in comparison to 35.86 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 266.91%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.57Billion and its total outstanding shares are 916.18million.



Will RAD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States.



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), soared0.38% and closed at $8.00 on a traded volume of 21.67 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 43.46 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -54.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.90 and $8.13.



Will JCP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores.



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), dropped down -3.42% and closed at $17.23. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.43 and $40.80 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.58 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.48 and the overall traded volume that day was 20.54 million shares.



Has ABX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the production and sale of gold and copper. It is also involved in exploration and mine development activities.



Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), after opening its shares at the price of $12.99, jumped up1.00% to close the day at $13.13. The stock ended on a traded volume of 19.69 million shares, in comparison to 8.96 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.10 and $13.79 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $13.16. It started the day at $12.99.



Why Should Investors Buy GNW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Genworth Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth management, investment, and financial solutions in the United States and internationally.



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