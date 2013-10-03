Volume Actives: Rue21, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUE), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: rue21, inc. (NASDAQ:RUE), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).



rue21, inc. (NASDAQ:RUE), increased3.77% and closed at $40.99 on a traded volume of 3.13 million shares, in comparison to 859,424 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 44.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $964.13 million and its total outstanding shares are 23.52 million.



Will RUE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



rue21, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of junior girls and young men’s apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a range of fashion apparel and accessories, including graphic T-shirts, denims, dresses, shirts, hoodies, belts, jewelry, handbags, footwear, intimate apparel, and other accessories.



CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), plunged -0.60% and closed at $29.75 on a traded volume of 3.10 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.42 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up6.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $29.55 and $29.84.



Has CA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions that help customers manage and secure IT environments in the United States and internationally.



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), jumped up0.04% and closed at $77.19. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $44.27 and $77.85and during the previous trading session it marked$77.23 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $76.59 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.05 million shares.



Will SBUX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. As of September 30, 2012, the company operated 9,405 company-operated stores and 8,661 licensed stores.



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), after opening its shares at the price of $28.05, jumped up2.67% to close the day at $28.84. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.03 million shares, in comparison to 1.82 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.80 and $29.38 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $29.38. It started the day at $28.05.



Why Should Investors Buy ACAD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on innovative treatments that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders.



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