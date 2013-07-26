Volume Actives - TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY)



TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS) decreased -14.38% and closed at $0.0250 on a traded volume of 2.55 million shares, in comparison to 3.25 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 4066.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and its total outstanding shares are 73.41 million.



Has TCPS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) soared 0.98% and closed at $14.44 on a traded volume of 77,716.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 281,040.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.28%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.28 and $14.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) dropped down -1.17% and closed at $18.53. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.73%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.39 and $18.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.58. Its introductory price for the day was $18.52, with the overall traded volume of 52,747.00 shares. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Has AAGIY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), after opening its shares at the price of $31.25, dropped -3.04% to close at $31.26 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 17,253.00 shares, in comparison to 11,957.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.88 and $35.55 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.26. Its introductory price for the day was $31.25. Kao Corporation is mainly engaged in the consumer product and chemical businesses. The Consumer Product segment has three divisions.



Why Should Investors Buy KCRPY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/