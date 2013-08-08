Volume Actives - the Dow Chemical Company(NYSE:DOW), Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE:VZ), Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL), BP Plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Dow Chemical Company(NYSE:DOW), Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE:VZ), Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL), BP plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP)



The Dow Chemical Company(NYSE:DOW) increased +0.64% and closed at $36.29 on a traded volume of 5.47 million shares, in comparison to 5.52 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +12.25%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $44.06 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.21 billion. The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies chemical products for use as raw materials worldwide.



Will DOW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE:VZ) plunged -0.32% and closed at $49.93 on a traded volume of 5.37 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.67 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.65%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $49.85 and $50.25. Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.



Has VZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL) dropped down -0.70% and closed at $45.53. So far in three months, the stock is up +4.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.83 and $46.66 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $45.80. Its introductory price for the day was $45.57, with the overall traded volume of 5.35 million shares. Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products for the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.



Has HAL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BP plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP), after opening its shares at the price of $41.47, dropped -0.17% to close at $41.23 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.31 million shares, in comparison to 5.67 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $39.58 and $45.45 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $41.65. Its introductory price for the day was $41.47. BP p.l.c. provides fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to engines, and petrochemicals products. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, and storage and processing; and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGL).



Why Should Investors Buy BP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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