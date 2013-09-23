Volume Actives: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 , Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), QUALCOMM, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), decreased -0.18% and closed at $76.15 on a traded volume of 42.26 million shares, in comparison to 2.80million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 81.74%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $17.73million and its total outstanding shares are 232.81million.



Will VRTX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), plunged -0.35% and closed at $78.99 on a traded volume of 26.33 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 25.62 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up12.15%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $78.95 and $79.54.



Has QQQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock. The Trust holds all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index (the Index).



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), dropped down -1.04% and closed at $467.41. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.04%. The 52-week range for the stock is $385.10 and $705.07 and during the previous trading session it marked$478.55 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $478.00 and the overall traded volume that day was 24.98 million shares.



Has AAPL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Apple Inc., together with subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computing products, and portable digital music players worldwide.



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), after opening its shares at the price of $69.52, jumped dropped -0.58% to close the day at $69.06. The stock ended on a traded volume of 18.28 million shares, in comparison to 11.05 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $57.69 and $70.37 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $69.89. It started the day at $69.52.



Will QCOM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It operates in four segments: QCT, QTL, QWI, and QSI.



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