Volume Actives: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB).



Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), decreased -0.25% and closed at $3.58 on a traded volume of 19.33 million shares, in comparison to 28.33 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 51.74%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.88million and its total outstanding shares are 804.35 million.



Will ZNGA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally.



Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), plunged -0.05% and closed at $9.14 on a traded volume of 19.23 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 22.13 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up3.34%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.98 and $9.31.



Has GRPN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), after opening its shares at the price of $13.84, dropped -11.25% to close the day at $13.09. The stock ended on a traded volume of 18.89 million shares, in comparison to 3.79 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.42 and $16.61 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $13.90. It started the day at $13.84.



Will JDSU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



JDS Uniphase Corporation provides communications test and measurement solutions, and optical products for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers, and enterprises worldwide.



Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), jumped up0.41 % and closed at $2.44. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.90 and $3.63and during the previous trading session it marked$2.46 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.44 and the overall traded volume that day was 18.49 million shares.



Has TLAB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tellabs, Inc. designs, develops, and supports telecommunication networking products for communication service providers in the United States and internationally.



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