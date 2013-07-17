Volume Buzzers - Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM), BILLABONG INTL LTD a (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM), BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)ended its day with the decline of -29.82% and closed at the price of $0.280 after opening at $0.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.13million shares, as compared to its average volume of 289,950.00 shares. Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking sector offers all types of deposit products.



ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 45.48 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 28.32 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0029 for the day and its closing price was $00.0025 after declining -16.67% for the day. Oriens Travel and Hotel Management Corp. engages in the operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the United States and Central America. The company operates its hotels and resorts under the Hotel PURE brand.



BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF) traded with volume of 2.56M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 387,830.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.23 and closed at $0.410 by scoring +64.07%. Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia.



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) stock traded with total volume of 265,241.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 744,228.00 shares. OGZPY started its trading session with the price of $7.66 and closed at $7.71 after mounting +2.43%. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



