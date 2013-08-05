Volume Buzzers - ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) , VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB: VUZI) . Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) , VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI) . Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)



ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 0.78% and closed at $21.84 after gaining total volume of 140,070.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $21.70. So far, the company’s stock is up 9.66% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 14.11%. ASSA ABLOY AB engages in the manufacture and sale of door opening solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, cylinders, digital door locks, security doors, door frames, fittings, and hardware; and lockcases, handles, door closers, emergency exit devices, access controls, card readers, and industrial doors under ABLOY, ASSA, IKON, Mul-T-Lock, TESA, UNION, Vachette, Yale, Ceco, Corbin Russwin, Curries, Emtek, Medeco, Phillips, SARGENT, La Fonte, Baodean, Guli, Pan Pan, Liyi, Doormax, Beijing Tianming, Golking, Sahne, Longdian, Gateman, Angel, and King brand names.



VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI) reported the gain of 1.05% and closed at $ 1.92 with the total traded volume of 126,245.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 1.92. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 13.37 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $1.75 - $9.75, while during last trade its minimum price was $1.89 and it gained its highest price of $1.95. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -63.5%. Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets. The company?s products are worn like eyeglasses and contain video displays that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games through various mobile electronic devices, including cell phones, laptop computers, portable media players, and gaming systems.



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.67% and closed at the price of $22.57 after opening at $22.53. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 29,560.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 197,918.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $22.42, while it touched its highest price for the day at $22.57. TLSYY beta value stands at 0.78 points. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. The Company operates in nine segments: Telstra Consumer and Country Wide (TC&CW); Telstra Business (TB); Telstra Enterprise and Government (TE&G); Telstra Wholesale (TW); Telstra Media Group; Telstra International Group; TelstraClear; Telstra Operations and Other.



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) reported the drop of -0.76%, to close at $46.62, with the overall traded volume of 61,784.00 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 31.55%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.10 and $47.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.65. Its introductory price for the day was $46.65. Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



