Volume Buzzers - Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) LUCENT TECH CAP TR I (OTCMKTS:LUTHP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Out Today's Focus is on: Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) LUCENT TECH CAP TR I (OTCMKTS:LUTHP)



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) gained 4.61% recently, while trading on 19,700.00 shares at the price of $31.77. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $25.88 on Dec 31, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $35.55 on May 1, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $31.65 to $31.83, bringing its market capitalization at about $15.67B. Kao Corporation is mainly engaged in the consumer product and chemical businesses. The Consumer Product segment has three divisions.



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) added 0.11% recently, in the current trading session, at $26.83 with a total volume of 37,686.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 95,497.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $21.70 and above $29.00. It floated in a range of $26.75 to $27.00 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.28. Its market capitalization now moved to about $39.56B. Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations.



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) recently recorded a fall of -1.08% and was moving within a range of $0.13 -$0.13. Its current trading price is $0.129. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.11 on Jul 11, 2013 and $3.75 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 1.28M shares, versus an average volume of 3.16M shares. Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide.



LUCENT TECH CAP TR I (OTCMKTS:LUTHP) added 2.85% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $1.66B. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 31,518.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 2,611.00 shares. The share price after opening at $956.00, made a high of $979.00 and hovered above $956.00, while its recent trading price was $975.00.



