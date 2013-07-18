Volume Buzzers - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NTDOY)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) ended its day with the decline of -0.28% and closed at the price of $67.96 after opening at $68.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 463,565.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 941,309.00 shares. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 344.77M shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.24M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0007 for the day and its closing price was $0.0012 after gaining +100.00% for the day. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine.



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) traded with volume of 3.28M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 741,607.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.07 and closed at $8.13 by scoring +5.46%. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation. It’s activities comprise exploration and production of gas, transportation of gas, sale of gas domestically and abroad, gas storage, production of crude oil and gas condensate.



Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NTDOY) stock traded with total volume of 360,624.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 64,052.00 shares. NTDOY started its trading session with the price of $16.96 and closed at $16.86 after gaining +6.71%. Nintendo Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of entertainment products in home entertainment field. The Company's main products include leisure machine such as portable and console game machines and software, as well as trump and karuta (Japanese-style playing cards). As of March 31, 2012, the Company had 29 subsidiaries and five associated companies.



