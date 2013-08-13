Volume Buzzers: Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)



Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP) opened its shares at the price of $4.19 for the day. Its closing price was $4.37 after gaining +3.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.33 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.58 million shares. The beta of ODP stands at3.52.



Office Depot, Inc. (Office Depot) is a global supplier of office products and services.



For How Long ODP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) percentage change plunged -0.60% to close at $36.29 with the total traded volume of 4.31 million shares, and average volume of 3.05 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $32.06 - $39.95, while its day lowest price was $36.18 and it hit its day highest price at $36.45.



Carnival Corporation is a cruise company. The Company operates in two segments: North America and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA).



Has CCL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) started its trading session with the price of $30.46 and closed at $30.86 by scoring +0.75%. BBY’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.31 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.46 million shares. The beta of BBY stands at 1.48. Day range of the stock was $30.44 -$31.60.



Best Buy Co., Inc. is a multinational retailer of consumer electronics, computing and mobile phone products, entertainment products, appliances and related services.



For How Long BBY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) ended its day with the gain of +2.28% and closed at the price of $21.04 after opening at $20.51. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 8.25 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.52 million shares.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world.



For How Long DAL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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