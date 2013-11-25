Volume Eyelash Extensions Training - a Great Profession in the Beauty World Along with Great Rewards

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- A voluminous set of eyelashes gives the perception of great health and beauty that is why women are always on the lookout for ways to make their eyelashes look longer, fuller and more voluminous. There are many methods of achieving the desired effect which includes mascaras, faux eyelashes, growth serums and eyelash extensions. This is a very lucrative industry and becoming a certified eyelash extensions technician is a great opportunity for people to make a good living.



Volume eyelash extensions, a new technology in the United States has been developed of a heart of Russia Saint-Petersburg by various renowned professional eyelash stylists , this procedure has already made its name in Russia and Europe and the all the glamorous and fashionable ladies of the region love the result of the Volume eyelash extensions provide. The Volume eyelash extensions are a more practical technique because by using a special type of glue, customers are able to wear their eyelash extensions from 4 to 8 weeks, which ofcourse increases the number of customers and reduce the number of corrections for the stylist making it more profitable. Through this technique people can get a volume effect to their eyelashes. Depending on the use of length and thickness at a volumetric capacity various different looks can be achieved raging from a natural look to the super glamorous and fluffy look.



Nadia Afanaseva, Russian gold medalist, an expert with an extensive experience in the field of volumetric eyelash extensions and also one of the best St. Petersburg stylists has now started teaching volume technology in New York. Till date Nadia Afanaseva has trained more than 1000 eyelash stylists. She is also known as a renowned practitioner who has performed more than 4000 eyelash extensions and maintains an impressive list of clients.



This Eyelash extensions training is one of the best because in the course people will be able to learn from 4 different most popular techniques, the secret tips and tricks of the trade, the mistakes to avoid, the products and tools to use to achieve the best results and many other useful information. To make the course as beneficial as possible there is minimal theory on course which is taught by graphics, video, photos and more hands on practice on models. Individual tuition or small classes of up to 2 people means no crowd and more attention to each student is given. Cost of volume eyelash training includes the materials for the course, the model for the practice and lunch. Also, students can always buy all the necessary materials to work with.



For more information please visit: http://eyelash-training.com/



Media Contact:

Nadia Afanaseva

New York, NY

seoprserv@gmail.com