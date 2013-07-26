Volume Sizzlers - Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), EAST JAPAN RAILWAY C (OTCMKTS:EJPRY), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Co Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), EAST JAPAN RAILWAY C (OTCMKTS:EJPRY), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares traded down -0.51% during the current trading session, hitting $7.81 recently.



The share price of OGZPY is currently trading within the range of $7.76 to $7.91. OGZPY current trading volume is 74,896.00, while its average volume is 837,367.00 shares. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries.



EAST JAPAN RAILWAY C (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) during the current trading session, hitting $13.45 recently. The share price of REVI is currently trading within the range of $13.39 to $13.45PLGTF current trading volume is 95,832.00 while its average volume is 3 45,695.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, decline -2.89%. East Japan Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a passenger railway company in Japan.



Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) traded to along with the trading price of 26.11 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $26.07.



AIQUY recently gained a volume of 177,457.00 shares, while its average volume is 30,687.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $20.94- $26.30 while today, up until 11:28AM, its minimum price was $26.07.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain +2.43%. Air Liquide SA is a France-based company engaged in the production of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and other industrial and medical gases. The Company divides its activities between Gas and Services and Engineering and Construction.



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) stock hit its highest price at $0.61, after starting its trade at $0.61. Company reported a increase of +0.07% at the price of $0.598 recently and its current day range is from $0.59 to $0.61. Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



