Volume Sizzlers - HARVEY WESTBURY CORP (OTCMKTS:HVYW), Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HARVEY WESTBURY CORP (OTCMKTS:HVYW), Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK)



HARVEY WESTBURY CORP (OTCMKTS:HVYW) ended its day with the gain of 116.67% and closed at the price of $0.0026 after opening at $0.0012. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 29.51M shares, as compared to its average volume of 682,633.00 shares. Harvey Westbury Corp. engages in manufacturing and wholesaling aftermarket automotive products. The company offers waxes and polishes, oil and air filters, antifreeze and battery testers, a carbon monoxide tester, and drain plug series. It sells its products to distributors and retailers. The company is headquartered in Paterson, New Jersey.



What was the Moving Force behind HVYW On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on HENOY



Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 145,492.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 61,085.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $15.32 for the day and its closing price was $15.80 after gain +3.95% for the day. Nintendo Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of entertainment products in home entertainment field. The Company's main products include leisure machine such as portable and console game machines and software, as well as trump and karuta (Japanese-style playing cards). As of March 31, 2012, the Company had 29 subsidiaries and five associated companies.



For How Long NTDOY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA) traded with volume of 64.16M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 20.38M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.004 and closed at $0.0033 by scoring -15.38%. Bebida Beverage Company is engaged in functional beverages. The Company’s products include water, energy drinks and other functional drinks. The Company’s products, which are sold to customers is distributed by DSD Distribution, C & G store networks and online availability.



Will BBDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK) stock traded with total volume of 174.68M shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.43M shares. SEEK started its trading session with the price of $0.0003 and closed at $0.0006 after mounting +100.00%. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine.



Will SEEK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/