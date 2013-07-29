Volume Sizzlers - Orkla ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ORKLY), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPBQ), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Orkla ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ORKLY), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPBQ), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF)



Orkla ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) shares traded down -0.26% during the current trading session, hitting $7.77 recently.



The share price of ORKLY is currently trading within the range of $7.65 to $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94B shares. TCPS current trading volume is 98,384.00 shares, while its average volume is 120,474.00 shares. Orkla ASA is a Norway-based company active in various sectors. The Company’s operates in the branded consumer goods, aluminum solutions, renewable energy, bio-based chemicals and financial investment sectors



Has ORKLY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) shares traded down -2.25% during the current trading session, hitting $21.06 recently. The share price of GNBT is currently trading within the range of $20.86 to $21.17.



GNBT current trading volume is 36,055.00 shares, while its average volume is 62,231.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a positive performance overall, gaining +1.92%. GDF Suez SA is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in following business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas through divisions in Benelux and Germany, the rest of European countries.



Has GDFZY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPBQ) is trading with an up of +65.47%, along with the trading price of $0.690 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.41.



SNWT recently gained a volume of 120,630.00 shares, while its average volume is 20,653.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.03- $0.86, while today, up until 11:57AM, its minimum price was $0.41.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain +25.45%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the gain of +142.11%. K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products.



Will KVPBQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) stock hit its highest price at $16.38, after starting its trade at $16.37. Traded at the price of $16.36 recently and its current day range is from $16.35to $16.38.



DEMBF total market capitalization remained $9.76B shares. Its current volume is 70,731.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume,that is 183,349.00 shares. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



Can Investors Bet on DEMBF after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/