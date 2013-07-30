Volume Sizzlers - TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Promithian Global Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:PGVI), J Sainsbury Plc (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Promithian Global Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:PGVI), J Sainsbury plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) opened at the price of $46.64 along with touched its highest price of the day at $47.00 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $46.89 by scoring -5.05% at 12:50PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost +20.36%. In the previous 3 months it gained +35.92%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 82,159.00 shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 98,988.00 shares. Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States.



Has TCEHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) stock recently hit highest its price at $36.023 starting its day trade with a price of $35.86. Its most recent trading price was $35.89 at gain +0.25 % 1.10PM. 52 week price range of the company is $29.00 - $38.477, while today, up until 1.10PM, its minimum price was $35.73. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton recently added a volume of 22,320.00 shares, versus its average volume of 85,773.00 shares. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five business groups: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing.



Will LVMUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Promithian Global Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:PGVI) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went 0.0190 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 57.66 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gain -54.5%. The company’s traded volume is 2.73M shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.09M shares. Promithian Global Ventures Inc. is a development-stage mining company. The Company is focused on exploring the Main Zone silver copper vein on the Warburton property in the southern Yukon, Canada.



Can Investors Bet on PGVI after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



J Sainsbury plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) down -0.21%, along with the exchange price of $23.92 up till now while its introductory price for today was $23.94.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained +13.58% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the decline of -2.72%. Today, up until 12:50PM, its minimum price was $23.74. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 13,845.00 shares, versus its average volume of 59,909.00 shares. J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery and related retailing. The Company is organized into three segments: Retailing (Supermarkets and Convenience); Financial services (Sainsbury’s Bank joint venture), and Property investments (The British Land Company PLC joint venture and Land Securities PLC joint venture).



Will JSAIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/