Volunteer Abroad PRO Invites Applications for Medical, Teaching and Orphanage Volunteer Work Abroad Programs in Asia, Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Volunteer Abroad PRO was started to connect professional volunteer in various medical, teaching and orphanage projects in Nepal. In Nepal there is a huge need of professional volunteer in health, education and community development sector. Volunteer with previous working experience in similar field, can apply for Volunteer Abroad programs. For example, if you have experience in teaching, you can join Teaching Volunteer Project.



Volunteer Abroad PRO was started on the occasions of 5th anniversary of Volunteer Aid Nepal. “We are really looking forward to working together with Professional volunteers to support local projects.” says organization’s program coordinator Kripa Bhandari. She mentions ahead “We realized that we have to develop separate volunteer projects to connect professional volunteers in Nepal and we finally have launched Volunteer Abroad PRO projects.”



The Volunteer Abroad PRO was launched to accept professional volunteers separately. Professional volunteers are requested to apply via http://www.volunteerabroad.pro website.



The organization has separate volunteer program that accept students and fresh volunteer in Nepal in the areas of teaching, childcare, health and medical aid, community development through its website ( http://www.volunteeraidnepal.org ) .



The cost for the teaching and orphanage program is US$ 550 for first 4 weeks and US$ 75 for each extra week includes local transportation, accommodation & meals. There is also US$ 150 registration fee includes Airport pick up, training classes and sightseeing tour. Volunteer opportunities are available both rural and urban areas.



About Volunteer Abroad PRO

Volunteer Abroad PRO is a volunteer opportunity project of Volunteer Aid Nepal, a result oriented non-governmental organization. The volunteer opportunity project aims to connect professional volunteers including teachers, doctors, nurses, social workers, care givers etc in local projects in Nepal. The project is currently being administrated by Volunteer Aid Nepal.



Kripa Bhandari

Program Coordinator

Volunteer Abraod PRO

A Volunteer Aid Nepal Project

Nayabazar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Phone Number: +977-1-2299495

Email: info@volunteeraidnepal.org

Web: www.volunteerabroad.pro