Volunteer Aid Nepal Invites Applications for Volunteering in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Volunteer Aid Nepal was established to offer affordable volunteer programs in Nepal to students, career breakers, professionals and travelers who willing to make a positive impacts in Nepal. Since its establishment, the organization is coming to offer volunteer programs in the areas of education, health and community development.



Volunteer Aid Nepal has established various volunteer programs in the areas of childcare, medical/health care, teaching English, Teaching Computer skills, social research, community building etc. Volunteers can choose a project of interest to volunteer in Nepal. The organization is flexible on program start dates that enable volunteers to choose their own volunteering start and end date.



"Our volunteer programs are open to everyone who wants to work for grassroots projects in Nepal" says organization's head Bhuvan Poudel. International Volunteers will have opportunity to learn new culture, make friends, immense with local culture, work together with local people and make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged people in Nepal.



The registration fee to join program is Euro 80 and program fee for the program is depends on program type and volunteering duration. Program fee starts from Euro 200/month. Fees includes accommodation, meals, local transportation, training, pre-departure support etc.



Anyone interested in Volunteering in Nepal are requested to submit an online application form. Once your application has approved, you will receive information booklet and pre-departure support.



About Volunteer Aid Nepal

Volunteer Aid Nepal (AID NEPAL) is non-governmental, non-political and non-religious organization registered with Government of Nepal. AID NEPAL is working together with National and International Volunteers to support local grassroots projects in Nepal. For more information about Volunteer Aid Nepal, please visit website: http://www.volunteeraidnepal.org/



Bhuvan Poudel

Program Director

Volunteer Aid Nepal

Nayabazar, Kathmandu, Nepal

Phone Number: +977-1-2299495

Email: info@volunteeraidnepal.org

Web: http://www.volunteeraidnepal.org/