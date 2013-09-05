Volunteer Aid Nepal Offers Volunteer Opportunities and Fundraising Trekking Programs in Nepal

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Volunteer Aid Nepal, a non-governmental organization based in Kathmandu, Nepal works in the areas of Health, Education and Community Development with local and International Volunteers. The organization provides affordable, quality and safe volunteer opportunities in various parts of Nepal including in and around Kathmandu and Pokhara.



Currently available volunteer opportunities with Volunteer Aid Nepal



Teaching English:Join Teaching English Volunteer Program to teach Children studding in Public schools in Nepal. As a volunteer, you can teach conversational English or can organize extra curriculum activities to enhance English speaking and writing skills of students.



Orphanage Work:Join Orphanage Volunteer Program to provide love, care and assistance to the children living at Orphanage homes / Children Home. Volunteers can also organize extra curriculum activities for child development.



Teaching Computer Skills: There are several public schools in Nepal where you can assist children to learn Computer. As a volunteer, you will be teaching any topics like Microsoft word, Microsoft excel, paint, Photoshop, page maker, internet usage, website development and so on.



Community Building and Construction: Volunteer Aid Nepal runs Community development program to build basic rural infrastructure. As a volunteer, you will be constructing school infrastructures, irrigation canals, community centers etc.



Fundraising Treks:



Volunteer Aid Nepal organizes fundraising treks to Nepal Himalaya including Annapurna, Everest and Langtang regions. There are various trekking packages are available.



“Our programs are open to everyone” says organization’s director Mr. Bhuvan Poudel. He added ahead “All programs are offered by Volunteer Aid Nepal are located in multi-cultural environment where volunteers will be able to make an positive impact while learning new culture.



Please contact Volunteer Aid Nepal to know more about volunteer opportunities in Nepal



About Volunteer Aid Nepal

Volunteer Aid Nepal is non-governmental, non-political and non-religious organization registered with Government of Nepal. The organization is working together with National and International Volunteers to support local grassroots projects in Nepal. For more information about Volunteer Aid Nepal, please visit website: http://www.volunteeraidnepal.org/



Bhuvan Poudel

Director

Volunteer Aid Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal

Phone: +977-1-2299495 / +977-98510-15159

Email: info@volunteeraidnepal.org

Web: www.volunteeraidnepal.org